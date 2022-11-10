Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $243.44 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,906 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,936 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $243,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,101,776,000 after buying an additional 1,535,255 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 406.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,772,568 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,478 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,275 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $167,910,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25,712.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 591,358 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 589,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $304.75. 33,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $294.86 and its 200-day moving average is $282.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $179.96 and a twelve month high of $318.38.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 22,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.93, for a total value of $6,739,039.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,278 shares in the company, valued at $13,761,342.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 22,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.93, for a total value of $6,739,039.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,278 shares in the company, valued at $13,761,342.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $1,138,713.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,324 shares of company stock worth $12,568,826 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.