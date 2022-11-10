Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $664.37 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,647,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022,909 shares during the period. Prologis comprises about 0.9% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Prologis worth $664,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Prologis by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $7.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,654. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

