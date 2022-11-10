Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 202,085 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,807,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 202,085 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Alibaba Group worth $205,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of BABA stock traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,411,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $184.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.46.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.