Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 785,597 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,507,927 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 785,597 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras worth $344,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,364.7% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 250.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 33.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

PBR traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,355,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,967,300. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43.

PBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.60 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.26.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

