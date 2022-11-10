Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,594,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 137,003 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $798,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Essex LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 20,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $5.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.17. The stock had a trading volume of 148,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $227.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

