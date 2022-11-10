Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) Shares Up 0.2%

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 54,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 19,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

About Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.