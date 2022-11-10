Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L Buys 9,744 Shares

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 9,744 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $130,472.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,184,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,672.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Lazydays stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $22.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $144.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.68.
Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lazydays from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.
Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.
