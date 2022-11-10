Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L Buys 9,744 Shares

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2022

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZYGet Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 9,744 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $130,472.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,184,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,672.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lazydays Stock Down 2.6 %

Lazydays stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $22.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $144.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lazydays from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazydays

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lazydays in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lazydays by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lazydays by 35.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 34,285 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazydays by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lazydays by 53.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,074,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after acquiring an additional 375,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.