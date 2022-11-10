Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L Buys 9,744 Shares

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 9,744 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $130,472.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,184,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,672.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lazydays Stock Down 2.6 %

Lazydays stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $22.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $144.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lazydays from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazydays

Lazydays Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lazydays in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lazydays by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lazydays by 35.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 34,285 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazydays by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lazydays by 53.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,074,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after acquiring an additional 375,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

