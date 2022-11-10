Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.60

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and traded as low as $19.05. Leatt shares last traded at $20.46, with a volume of 13,138 shares traded.

Leatt Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $116.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.15.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Leatt had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The firm had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter.

About Leatt

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

