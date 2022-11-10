Leelyn Smith LLC Acquires 53,683 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 104.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,683 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.4% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Pfizer by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 153,642 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Essex LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 7,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 1.0 %

PFE traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.19. The stock had a trading volume of 485,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,073,036. The company has a market capitalization of $264.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.56.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.