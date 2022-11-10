Leelyn Smith LLC Buys 32,103 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 106.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,103 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.2% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after buying an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after buying an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after buying an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 26.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $754,057,000 after buying an additional 1,720,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,081,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $462,262,000 after buying an additional 599,800 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Stock Up 3.4 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stephens started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.04.

Shares of SBUX traded up $3.12 on Thursday, hitting $94.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,603,215. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.05. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

