Leelyn Smith LLC Buys 430 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in NIKE by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,079,000 after acquiring an additional 35,439 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in NIKE by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,001 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $5.84 on Thursday, reaching $97.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,450,370. The company has a market capitalization of $153.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.37. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $177.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Erste Group Bank cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

