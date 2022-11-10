Leelyn Smith LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,266 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $19,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.93. The company had a trading volume of 94,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,501. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.75 and a 200 day moving average of $73.33. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.