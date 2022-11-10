Leelyn Smith LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1,081.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 18.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,643,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded up $5.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.33.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.83.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

