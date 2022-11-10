Leelyn Smith LLC Lowers Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Leelyn Smith LLC trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

GD traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $250.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.25. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

