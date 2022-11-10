Leelyn Smith LLC Raises Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPL traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $27.58. 79,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,767,280. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. PPL’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

