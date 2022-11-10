LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €70.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) received a €70.00 ($70.00) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €74.00 ($74.00) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($90.00) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €90.00 ($90.00) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($92.00) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €112.20 ($112.20) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday.

LEG Immobilien Trading Up 1.3 %

FRA:LEG opened at €68.24 ($68.24) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €64.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €79.57. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($75.17) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($98.50).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

