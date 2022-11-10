LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €85.00 Price Target at UBS Group

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €85.00 ($85.00) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($70.00) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($90.00) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($118.00) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($74.00) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €90.00 ($90.00) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

LEG Immobilien Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FRA:LEG opened at €68.24 ($68.24) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($75.17) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($98.50). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €64.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €79.57.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

