Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 696 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $12,006.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,717,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,882,360.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,116 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $243,359.84.

On Monday, October 31st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,812 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $270,467.12.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 100 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $1,670.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 659 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $11,222.77.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $177,200.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $260,400.00.

On Thursday, September 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $341,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $174,000.00.

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $17.02 on Thursday. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $28.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $415.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.93 million during the quarter. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 26.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Legacy Housing in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Legacy Housing from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 40.1% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 334,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 95,754 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 221.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 84,324 shares during the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 45.9% in the first quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 73,006 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 181.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 62,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Legacy Housing in the second quarter worth about $731,000. 21.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

