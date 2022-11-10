Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.29.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS opened at $106.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.04. Leidos has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $111.12. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Leidos by 100.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 329.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.