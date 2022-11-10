LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Director Allan R. Landon Purchases 5,000 Shares

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2022

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LCGet Rating) Director Allan R. Landon acquired 5,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LendingClub Price Performance

Shares of LC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.66. 1,989,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,390. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

LendingClub (NYSE:LCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $304.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 45.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 27.3% during the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 11,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 34.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 350,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 90,700 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter worth $143,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.