LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Director Allan R. Landon Purchases 5,000 Shares

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) Director Allan R. Landon acquired 5,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LendingClub Price Performance

Shares of LC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.66. 1,989,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,390. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $304.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 45.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 27.3% during the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 11,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 34.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 350,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 90,700 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter worth $143,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

