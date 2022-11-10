LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Director Allan R. Landon Purchases 5,000 Shares

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) Director Allan R. Landon acquired 5,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
LendingClub Price Performance
Shares of LC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.66. 1,989,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,390. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.
LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $304.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of LendingClub
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.
LendingClub Company Profile
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LendingClub (LC)
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.