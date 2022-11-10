LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Gap Up to $80.95

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $80.95, but opened at $89.22. LGI Homes shares last traded at $91.77, with a volume of 1,656 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LGIH shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 10.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes

About LGI Homes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in LGI Homes by 900.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 22.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter worth $83,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.