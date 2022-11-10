Lido DAO (LDO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $71.20 Million

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 20.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Lido DAO has a market cap of $736.14 million and approximately $71.20 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00006087 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Lido DAO has traded down 35.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00549456 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,496.36 or 0.28620281 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Lido DAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,544,839 tokens. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

