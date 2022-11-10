Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Short Interest Update

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,848,700 shares, a growth of 10,509.8% from the October 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,232,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Life Clips Stock Performance
OTCMKTS LCLP remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,417,781. Life Clips has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.
Life Clips Company Profile
