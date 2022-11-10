Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Short Interest Update

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,848,700 shares, a growth of 10,509.8% from the October 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,232,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Life Clips Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LCLP remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,417,781. Life Clips has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

Life Clips Company Profile

Life Clips, Inc develops, finances, produces, and distributes artificial intelligence (AI) based technological solutions for the mental health and healthcare sector in the United States. The company offers AI powered mental health analytics platform for businesses to measure, understand, and improve the mental well-being of their employees, patients, or customers.

