Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 222.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LTH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Life Time Group to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Life Time Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Life Time Group Stock Up 4.4 %

LTH opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. Life Time Group has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $461.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.18 million. Life Time Group had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. Analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTH. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

About Life Time Group



Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Further Reading

