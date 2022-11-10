Lifesci Capital Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ALX Oncology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.06. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $47.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 47.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,060,000 after purchasing an additional 691,410 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,986,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,248,000 after acquiring an additional 427,260 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 744.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 456,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 402,646 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 1,161.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 395,248 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

