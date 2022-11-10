Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.30-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $184.00 million-$189.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.56 million.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LGND traded up $5.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.25. 205,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,591. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.61. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.77 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -164.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.26). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LGND. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.83.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,180 shares in the company, valued at $33,046,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

