Linamar (TSE:LNR) PT Raised to C$80.00 at Scotiabank

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Linamar from C$86.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Linamar alerts:

Linamar Trading Up 7.9 %

TSE:LNR traded up C$4.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$61.48. 235,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,406. Linamar has a 12-month low of C$45.46 and a 12-month high of C$81.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$57.17.

Insider Transactions at Linamar

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.98 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linamar will post 8.4115242 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Linamar Corporation acquired 338,864 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$63.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,684,788.41. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 940,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$60,190,287.69. Insiders purchased 1,182,294 shares of company stock worth $73,495,620 in the last three months.

Linamar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.