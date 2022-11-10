Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Gap Up to $9.91

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.91, but opened at $10.82. Lindblad Expeditions shares last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 1,619 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $603.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $144.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,935.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIND. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

