Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTY) Short Interest Down 100.0% in October

Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,807,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lingerie Fighting Championships Price Performance

Lingerie Fighting Championships stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 31,173,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,848,406. Lingerie Fighting Championships has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

About Lingerie Fighting Championships

Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc, a media company, focuses on the development, production, promotion, and distribution of entertainment through live entertainment events, digital home videos, broadcast television networks, and video on demand and digital media channels in the United States. It offers wrestling and mixed martial arts fights featuring women under the LFC brand name.

