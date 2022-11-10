Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTY) Short Interest Down 100.0% in October

Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,807,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Lingerie Fighting Championships Price Performance
Lingerie Fighting Championships stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 31,173,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,848,406. Lingerie Fighting Championships has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.
About Lingerie Fighting Championships
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lingerie Fighting Championships (BOTY)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for Lingerie Fighting Championships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lingerie Fighting Championships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.