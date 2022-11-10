LINK Price Reaches $26.86 (LN)

LINK (LN) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. LINK has a market capitalization of $160.49 million and $1.49 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINK coin can now be purchased for $26.86 or 0.00163828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LINK has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LINK Coin Profile

LINK launched on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,345,959 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,606 coins. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/lineblockchain. The official website for LINK is blockchain.line.me. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LINK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

