Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Liquidia in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Liquidia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Liquidia’s FY2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Liquidia from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Liquidia to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liquidia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Liquidia Price Performance

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25. Liquidia has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $8.79.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Liquidia by 1,045.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the third quarter valued at approximately $973,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Liquidia by 24.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael Kaseta bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,883.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,078 shares of company stock worth $67,902. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Stories

