Liquity (LQTY) One Day Volume Reaches $492,768.34

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Liquity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00003581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $52.84 million and $492,768.34 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Liquity has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $103.96 or 0.00582964 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,416.59 or 0.30372778 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,831,654 tokens. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.