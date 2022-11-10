LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of LivaNova from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.00.

LIVN stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.96. LivaNova has a one year low of $41.82 and a one year high of $93.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.53.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

