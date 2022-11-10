Lmcg Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after buying an additional 106,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,525,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,369 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,873,000 after acquiring an additional 253,972 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 714,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,477,000 after purchasing an additional 26,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 619,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $163,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $230.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.13. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

