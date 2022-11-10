Lmcg Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,262,000 after purchasing an additional 131,246 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 27.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 187,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,049,000 after acquiring an additional 40,655 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $95.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $139.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.52. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 73.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,246 shares of company stock worth $590,280 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

