Lmcg Investments LLC Has $315,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Linde by 71.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.7% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 44.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $314.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.36.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

