Lmcg Investments LLC Has $795,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,184 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in General Electric by 42.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155,612 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,818,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,986,000 after buying an additional 1,984,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after buying an additional 1,937,915 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,756,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,204,000 after buying an additional 584,200 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.93.

GE opened at $83.15 on Thursday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $112.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

