Lmcg Investments LLC Invests $217,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $61.18 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.59.

