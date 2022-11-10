Lmcg Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,236 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 333.3% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK stock opened at $207.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.14.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.74.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

