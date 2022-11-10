Lmcg Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,740 shares of company stock worth $18,684,354 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.66.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $61.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

