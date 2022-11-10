loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of loanDepot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for loanDepot’s current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $308.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.13 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%.

loanDepot Stock Performance

LDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on loanDepot to $3.25 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

LDI opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. loanDepot has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.49.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at loanDepot

In related news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,642,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,642,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $397,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,952,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,875,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 491,917 shares of company stock valued at $783,964 and sold 1,890,598 shares valued at $2,861,179. 88.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.