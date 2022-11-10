Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Hikari Tsushin Inc.

Hikari Tsushin Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.7% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.67.

NYSE:LMT traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $490.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,388. The company has a market cap of $128.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $328.20 and a one year high of $494.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $430.14 and its 200-day moving average is $428.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

