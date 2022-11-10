Locus Chain Self Reported Market Cap Hits $74.55 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0467 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $74.55 million and approximately $858,365.21 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.54 or 0.00578231 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,394.23 or 0.30123459 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

