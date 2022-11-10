LooksRare Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 10th. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $71.65 million and $7.33 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. One LooksRare token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000884 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LooksRare

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

