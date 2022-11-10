Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.5% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $16.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.85. 122,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,630,481. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.30 and its 200 day moving average is $192.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.