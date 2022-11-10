Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY23 guidance at $13.10-13.60 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $13.10-$13.60 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LOW traded up $15.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,481. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $530,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

