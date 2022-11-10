LUKSO Self Reported Market Cap Hits $100.94 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (LYXe) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 10th. LUKSO has a market cap of $100.94 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LUKSO has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for $6.75 or 0.00038115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002782 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.37 or 0.00596068 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,436.50 or 0.31048202 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000319 BTC.
About LUKSO
LUKSO’s launch date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso.
Buying and Selling LUKSO
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.
