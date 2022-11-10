Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given New $90.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $119.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LITE. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Lumentum from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Lumentum Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $55.18 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.94.

Insider Activity

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,509.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 187.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

