Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $118.81

Shares of Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $118.81 and traded as low as $110.42. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $111.78, with a volume of 28,874 shares traded.

Macquarie Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.74.

Macquarie Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.7515 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

