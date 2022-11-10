Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Price Target Increased to C$9.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.71% from the company’s current price.

Magellan Aerospace Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Magellan Aerospace stock traded up C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 15,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,068. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.57. Magellan Aerospace has a twelve month low of C$6.60 and a twelve month high of C$10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$392.02 million and a P/E ratio of -60.71.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$192.66 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Aerospace will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine and structure components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, cases, bypass ducts, engine shafts, engine processes, engine materials, metallic honeycomb, filament winding, compressor components, turbine components, and afterburner components, as well as small and large wing components, landing gear, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, and nacelle exhaust systems.

